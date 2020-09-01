Fact check: Larry Bird “commander in chief” quote is fabricated 

Social media users have been sharing a quote online that is attributed to former NBA superstar Larry Bird. Bird famously played for the Boston Celtics for 13 seasons and later returned to basketball coaching the Indian Pacers. This quote is fabricated.

Larry Bird attends a party after the premier of the Broadway play Magic Bird in New York April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SPORT BASKETBALL)

Examples can be seen here and here .

The quote reads: “Back in my day the game had fundamentals and honored the commander in chief. Now it’s a bunch of radical fundamentalists who dishonor the flag and cross and only care about looking flashy. Just shut up and play the damn game. – Larry Bird”

The posts do not give a source or date for the quote. Reuters could not find any evidence that Bird ever said this.

Sports publications noted how the quote in these claims was unusual for Bird, who has not been outspoken about politics during his career, in debunking the meme ( here and here )

A spokesman for the Indian Pacers confirmed to Reuters via email that these claims are “totally false.”

The Pacers also told Carlos Diaz of WTHR, an Indiana news station, the claims were untrue ( here ).

In 1984, Bird declined an invitation to the White House by President Ronald Reagan after the Boston Celtics won the NBA championship and famously said: “If the president wants to see me, he knows where to find me.” The Boston Globe noted that this no-show at the time “wasn’t a big deal,” in contrast to players and teams refusing White House invitations in more recent years ( here )

A Celtics Wire article on Bird and race in his career and in Boston, is visible here .

VERDICT

False. This quote attributed to Larry Bird is fabricated.

