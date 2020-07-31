Fact check: Photo does not show protesters using green lasers to blind law enforcement in Portland

Users on social media are sharing a photograph they claim shows a crowd of protesters in Portland using green lasers to blind police officers and federal agents. The image was actually shot in Chile in 2019.

Posts with the claim are visible here , here and here .

Most of the iterations feature the image in a meme that reads “Time to deport all PORTLAND terrorists to GITMO with their ACLU legal criminals? LOOK WHAT THESE VERMIN ARE DOING! AWAKEN!”. The image appears to have originated from a screenshot of the preview of an article ( here here ) that misleadingly featured the photograph.

The photo featured in the claim is visible here and was taken by photographer Marcelo Hernandez. Getty’s caption reads: “Demonstrators use green laser lights to riot police officers during a protest against policies of Sebastian Piñera and longstanding inequality on November 15, 2019 in Santiago, Chile”.

Additional photographs of that day by Hernandez are visible bit.ly/39Khavc . Reuters footage of the Chilean protests more broadly is visible here .

While not portrayed in this photographed, protesters in Portland have been recorded to have used green lasers. Reuters footage of the Portland protests is visible here (see a green laser beam on photograph #51. Footage from local media showing demonstrators using green laser in Portland is visible here (see #49 #51).

During the deployment of federal agents in Portland, which U.S. authorities agreed to withdraw on July 30, one protester was nearly killed by a rubber bullet, two officers were likely blinded permanently by protesters using lasers, and activists were snatched off the street and whisked away by agents in minivans. ( here ).

An article by The Atlantic here , says in the last decade laser pointers have become a tool for protesters around the world to distract or obstruct riot police, as well as a means to celebrate, show solidarity, or communicate.

VERDICT

Partly false. While demonstrators in Portland have used green lasers during the protests, the photograph circulating show protesters in Chile in November 2019.

