Fact check: Leaflet titled “There is NO Pandemic” contains inaccurate information

Social media users have shared an image of a leaflet, titled “There is NO Pandemic”, that claims to provide evidence of how COVID-19 is a hoax. The leaflet contains false and misleading information.

CLAIM 1

The flyer firstly claims that the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 gives 90% false positive results. The text points to a quote from a New York Times article that states: “up to 90 percent of people testing positive carried barely any virus” (here).

The article, however, does not say the PCR tests gave a ‘false positive’ result by incorrectly detecting the virus in people who are not infected. Instead, it questions whether the test should be used to determine how infectious a person is after they have contracted COVID-19.

As this Reuters fact check explains, the test is able to accurately detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2 – which the virus that causes COVID-19 - but it does not determine the level of infectiousness (here).

While the true rate of false positives is not known, there are other measures – such as the number of hospitalisations of patients with the symptoms of COVID-19, and deaths - that indicate a rising case load.

In a separate check, Reuters has also debunked the claim that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said 93% of coronavirus tests produced false positives, which can be read (here).

CLAIM 2

The next section claims that no matter what someone died of, if they test positive for the coronavirus, their death is marked as a COVID-19 death.

In the UK, COVID-19 deaths are recorded in two different ways. The first method records the number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test. The second shows the number of deaths where COVID-19 was noted on the death certificate.

The first method is unlikely to overestimate the number of people who have died from the disease. Rather, the opposite is the case. A dashboard that collates data from both methods shows that 54,285 people had died within 28 days of a COVID-19 positive test in England by Dec. 8 (here). This compares to the 59,618 people who had COVID-19 noted as cause of death on their death certificate. Both measures are subject to a lag in reporting, as explained on the government dashboard, meaning the totals are not final.

CLAIM 3

The leaflet claims that a document from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) admits that the SARS-CoV-2 virus does not exist. An earlier Reuters fact check (here) explains that the document is authentic, but that the scientific process described within it has been misrepresented.

CLAIM 4

The flyer then states that 94% of people who died of COVID-19 had preexisting conditions, quoting a document from the CDC that reads: “For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death” (here).

While this is true, it does not mean that these people would have died anyway, or that their deaths are being incorrectly labelled as being caused by COVID-19.

Instead, this shows that patients who have a comorbidity, such as diabetes or obesity, are more likely to get seriously ill and die from COVID-19 (here).

The evidence for the impact of COVID-19 can be seen in the number of ‘excess deaths’ that have been recorded since the start of the pandemic. That is, how many more people have died this year compared to previous years. In England alone, it is estimated that there had been more than 61,000 excess deaths between from March 20 to Nov. 20 (here).

CLAIM 5

The next section references a CDC document about the mortality rate of COVID-19 (here). It estimates the survival rate for the disease, depending on age.

However, as this fact check explains (here), even a high survival rate may not mean a small number of deaths if the virus is allowed to spread throughout the population.

Even with restrictions that have helped to lower the death toll, there have been so far been more than 1.5 million COVID-19 deaths recorded worldwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html).

Furthermore, the impact of COVID-19 extends beyond its mortality rate, and the long-term health implications from the disease should not be discounted.

CLAIM 6

Finally, the leaflet claims that masks do not work. Research suggests this statement is not correct.

The UK government says: “The best available scientific evidence is that, when used correctly, wearing a face covering may reduce the spread of coronavirus droplets in certain circumstances, helping to protect others.” (here)

Its guidance says explains that face coverings are “largely intended to protect others, not the wearer, against the spread of infection”.

The World Health Organization (WHO) advises that when used alongside other measures, such as social distancing and hand washing, masks can save lives (here).

VERDICT

False. The points listed on the leaflet do not prove that there is no pandemic.

