Fact check: Letter thanking President Trump was not written by Rush Limbaugh

Social media users have been sharing a letter online attributed to conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh that thanks former President Donald J. Trump for the past four years.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen here and here .

The letter begins with: “My days on earth are numbered but before I fade away, there is something important I need to say. It may not be important to anyone else; but it’s important to me. Win, lose or fraud...President Trump, I just want to say thank you for the last four years.”

It continues by thanking President Trump for a strong economy, a decrease in the unemployment rate, supporting the nation’s flag, bringing troops home, and more.

Limbaugh has been a nemesis of the American left since the launch of his pioneering show in 1985 during the Republican revolution of President Ronald Reagan. For years Limbaugh has helped to shape the party’s agenda in the media. Much of Limbaugh’s appeal has been ascribed to his brash, colorful style and his delight in baiting liberals (here).

A Google search of the quote brings up the letter on multiple websites and blogs, often not directly attributed to Limbaugh. It was published by the Florida Times-Union as a guest column here on Jan. 17, 2021 and The Bakersfield Californian as a letter to the editor here on Jan. 13, 2021. Both were attributed to different residents, but not Limbaugh.

According to CrowdTangle, a social media monitoring and research tool, the letter first appeared on Facebook here on Dec. 24, 2020 with no attribution and on Jan. 22, 2021 with attribution to Limbaugh here .

A spokesperson for Premiere Networks, which syndicates The Rush Limbaugh Show, told Reuters via email that “These are not Rush Limbaugh’s words.”

Trump awarded Limbaugh the presidential Medal of Freedom on Feb. 4, 2020.

VERDICT

Misattributed. Rush Limbaugh did not write this letter to President Donald J. Trump thanking him for his work in the last four years.

