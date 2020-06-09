Fact check: Statue of Abraham Lincoln was not recently defaced with green paint

A National Park Service employee uses a pressure hose to help clean green paint from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington after it had been splattered on the statue early today which closed the popular attraction until later in the day, a U.S. Park police officer said, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY)

An image on social media makes the claim that the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. was vandalized during protests triggered by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck on May 25 in Minneapolis. This claim is false.

Examples of the image can be seen here and here .

The image shows green paint splattered on top of the statue of Abraham Lincoln, while overlaid text reads: “You can’t tell me it’s about racial injustice when you’re willing to deface the statue of the man who ended slavery.”

This photo, however, is seven years old and is unrelated to the George Floyd protests.

In 2013, the memorial was temporarily closed after someone defaced it with a can of green paint, according to the New York Post ( here ).

Reuters recently debunked a similar claim that alleged that the Lincoln Memorial had been covered in graffiti and defaced ( here ).

VERDICT

False. The image of the vandalized Lincoln Memorial stems from 2013 and is unrelated to the recent George Floyd protests.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .