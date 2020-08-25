Fact check: William J. H. Boetcker quote misattributed to Abraham Lincoln 

Social media users have been sharing a quote online and attributing it to Abraham Lincoln. The quote was originally written by ex-clergyman William J. H. Boetcker in a 1916 booklet called Inside Maxims, which later became known as the Ten Cannots.

Most iterations include the quote as follows: “You cannot help the poor by destroying the rich. You cannot strengthen the weak by weakening the strong. You cannot bring about prosperity by discouraging thrift. You cannot lift the wage earner up by pulling the wage payer down. You cannot further the brotherhood of man by inciting class hatred. You cannot build character and courage by taking away people’s initiative and independence. You cannot help people permanently by doing for them, what they could and should do for themselves. - Abraham Lincoln”

In as early as 1967, the misattribution was explained in a congressional record (see left and middle columns, page 3276 here ). The text from the document explains that a list of ten points attributed to Lincoln “sprang from the imagination of Rev. William J. H. Boetcher (sic), who copyrighted and printed them in 1916.”

The report blames the Committee for Constitutional Government for having started the misattribution by selling and circulating “the spurious quotations and, thus, earned the dubious honor of having first associated Mr. Lincoln with the maxims.” The committee was a lobby created in 1937 against Franklin D. Roosevelts’ court-packing plan, part of his New Deal programs to respond to the Great Depression (see more here and here ).

The Inside Maxims booklet by Boetcker was later refined by him into pamphlets. The Committee for Constitutional Government distributed flyers that included both the “Ten Cannots” and a quote by Abraham Lincoln ( here ). Boetcker’s work was attributed to him in a footnote in the original flyers, but some other versions did not include the attribution ( here ). This created confusion and misattribution to Lincoln.

The Ten Cannots have been misattributed to Lincoln many times over the years, even by prominent figures like Ronald Reagan. In his 1992 speech at the Republican National Convention in Houston, Texas, Reagan refers to the quote and attributes it to Lincoln. This can be seen around the 14:15 mark here .

The misattribution has been reported on by major news organizations and publications. Examples can be seen here , here and here .

VERDICT

False. The quote comes from a 1916 work by William J. H. Boetcker.

