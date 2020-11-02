Fact check: Screenshot does not show list of Antifa and BLM riots scheduled for November 4

Social media users have been sharing a post which they claim shows the locations of riots planned by Antifa and Black Lives Matter for November 4, 2020. This post, however, has been circulating since at least 2017.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The posts ( here , here , here ) show a screenshot of text saying, “Antifa & BLM – Planned November 4th Riots”, above a list of 46 locations across the United States. There is also a paragraph of text above the list of locations, which is cut off at the sides that says, “Protest must grow day after day and night after night – thousands becoming […] millions --- determined to act to put a stop to the grave danger that the Tru […] to the world by demanding that this whole regime be removed from power.” Captions include, “Get ready Maryland November 4th”; “The radical left already know Biden has lost so they’re planning riots on the 4th”; “Extremely Important Please Read Be Safe.”

As reported by Reuters ( here ) Antifa is an amorphous movement whose adherents oppose people or groups they consider authoritarian or racist, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which monitors extremists. Antifa aims to “intimidate and dissuade racists,” but its aggressive tactics including physical confrontations can create “a vicious, self-defeating cycle of attacks, counter-attacks and blame,” the ADL said.

The same post, with an identical list of locations and the same paragraph above it, was shared on various sites in autumn 2017 ( here , here , here ) .

The full text above the list of locations is visible in these posts. It says, “Our protest must grow day after day and night after night—thousands becoming hundreds of thousands, and then millions—determined to act to put a stop to the grave danger that the Trump/Pence Regime poses to the world by demanding that this whole regime be removed from power.”

Claims of an Antifa civil war were found to be false by the fact checker Snopes in 2017 ( here ). On Oct. 1 2017, @AntifaChecker, a Twitter feed dedicated to debunking fake Antifa accounts said it was not aware of any planned riots on Nov. 4 ( here ) .

In 2017 online rumors warned about an alleged “civil war” and that “far-left radicals” would gather in the streets on Nov. 4, 2017. This false claim was reported and debunked by several media outlets ( here , here , here ) .

Other fact checkers also debunked the resurgence of a similar flyer in 2020 here and here . Law Enforcement Today also called it a hoax ( here ). Reuters fact-checked this flyer, here

VERDICT

False. This list of alleged Antifa and Black Lives Matter riot locations, created by an unknown source, has been circulating since at least 2017.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .