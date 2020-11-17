Fact check: Video filmed at UK hospital does not prove the pandemic is fake

A Facebook video said to be filmed at a Liverpool hospital claims that there is no coronavirus pandemic. This is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The clip (here) allegedly shows the Royal University Hospital in the northwest city of Liverpool, where Britain has launched a COVID-19 mass testing pilot scheme (here) .

The man filming the 8-minute video says: “As you can see guys, I’ve just finished a full walk round the Royal, I just can’t see anything busy, no signs of pandemic whatsoever…no panicking, no nothing.”

The caption adds: “no one died of a case, there is (sic) hardly any people in that hospital.”

The footage of the hospital is not representative of the impact of the pandemic on the city. National and local media organisations have reported the challenges facing Liverpool’s hospitals during the second wave of coronavirus (here, here, here and here) .

At the time of publication, Liverpool has recorded 22,732 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and reported 1,463 cases in the last seven days, government data shows (here, select cases by area and upper tier LA) .

Over the course of the pandemic, 671 people in Liverpool have died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test (here, select deaths by area and upper tier LA) .

In the UK there have been a total of 52,000 deaths within 28 days of a positive test (here) .

The Liverpool Echo, citing ONS data which records all deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, reported on Nov. 17 that a total of 2,430 people had died across the city region (here) .

The video caption also says that: “Nurses off camera agree about hydroxychloroquine, there is a group of whistleblowers ready to speak soon.”

Claims that the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine not being prescribed to COVID-19 patients is further evidence the pandemic is a hoax have been debunked by Reuters (here).

Scientists at the University of Oxford found in June there was no clinical benefit from hydroxychloroquine in hospitalised patients with COVID-19 (here) .

VERDICT

False. Official statistics and media reports show that COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to be recorded in Liverpool and across the UK. These figures are evidence that the pandemic is ongoing and are not disproved by a video tour of part of a single hospital.

