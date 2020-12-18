Fact check: Lockdowns and social distancing measures are not a ploy to suppress revolution

Posts shared online have falsely claimed that measures imposed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, such as business closures and social distancing, are designed to prevent people from bringing about a revolution.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

“HOW THE SEEDS OF THE REVOLUTION WERE PLANTED. WE MET IN TAVERNS...WE MET IN RESTAURANTS...WE MET IN CHURCHES. UNDERSTAND THE CLOSURES NOW?”, the posts read (here , here).

But the reason these measures were implemented is simply because reducing person to person contact also reduces the chance of the virus spreading.

The coronavirus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains, mainly spreads between when people are in close contact with each other for prolonged periods of time (here).

This is because when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, the droplets can land in the mouths or noses of other people, or be inhaled into their lungs.

“The more an individual interacts with others, and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread”, the CDC states (here).

This means that the risk of infection is higher in a restaurant, bar or church, because the number of interactions where people are in close proximity is also higher.

And because the virus can also spread through the air, if these places have poor ventilation, the risk of infection increases once again (here).

But measures aimed at limiting person to person contact in order to control a disease is not a new concept.

Similar measures – in one form or another – were also implemented to prevent the spread of H1N1 and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) (here) (here). (here).

VERDICT

False. Measures such as social distancing measures and lockdowns been proven to reduce the spread of infectious diseases. They are not being introduced to prevent revolution.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact checking work here .