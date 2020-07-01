Fact check: The Mayor of London did not say sharia law is being imposed in London

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Social media users are sharing a quote attributed to the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, implying that sharia law is being implemented in London. This claim is false. The Mayor of London’s press office has confirmed that the quote – which misspells sharia – is fabricated.

Posts showing the quote alongside a picture of Khan have hundreds of shares on Facebook (here , here , here).

The quote attributed to Khan reads: “We are trialling shakira [sic] law in three of London’s boroughs right now. We will then roll it out in the remaining thirty next year.”

Sharia law is the Islamic religious law regulating public and private life. The law has been demonised by some in the West for its criminal legal aspects, such as the stoning of adulterers, as well as the requirement by some interpretations for a woman to wear a full-length robe covering her face (here).

Sadiq Khan is London’s first Muslim mayor. Sharia councils do exist in England but they have no legal jurisdiction (here). The Mayor of London’s press office confirmed to Reuters that the quote is fabricated.

In the posts sharia law is misspelled as “shakira law”, using the name of the famous singer, Shakira. Some Facebook users have spotted this error.

VERDICT

False. The Mayor of London did not announce that sharia law is being trialled and implemented across London.

