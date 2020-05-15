False claim: Photos of crowds outside London underground station taken on May 13

A post has claimed a series of photographs shows crowds outside a London underground station on May 13, 2020. This is false.

The post (here) came as British media reported London Tube lines were busy after Prime Minister Boris Johnson encouraged people to return to work if they could not work from home (here).

The post contains six photographs of commuters crowding outside Brixton station in south London. It was shared on May 13 with the caption: “This is just some of our train stations this morning...just some! After being told by BJ to go to work if you can go to work, but DON’T take London Transport, walk or ride a blasted BIKE!”

The caption is inaccurate. The photographs can all be traced to articles or social media posts published long before May 13. The first image, for instance, appears in a Reddit post on January 10, 2019 with the caption: “Brixton tube this morning...” (here)(here)

The second photo, according to a reverse image search, was first published by the Evening Standard on December 13, 2016. The article states that the photo shows overcrowding at Brixton station after the underground was suspended(here)(here) .

The third photo has a watermark that credits the image to “Joe Newman / SWNS.com”. The same photograph, with the same watermark, was published by the Daily Mail on January 26, 2017 with the caption: “Crowds of people queue at Brixton Underground station as rail staff walk out on another strike” (here) (here).

The fourth photo appears in an article by the Evening Standard on February 11, 2020. The article states the photo shows “crowds outside Brixton Station this morning” after a faulty train caused severe delays. The image is credited to Twitter user AlintheaYoh who uploaded the photo on the morning on February 11 (here)(here) (here).

While the exact date the fifth photograph was taken is not clear, an early public iteration can be traced to Twitter user “_Preeya_”, who published the photo on November 14, 2014 with the caption: “Not today #brixton” (here)(here) .

The final photo was published by both the Evening Standard and City AM on October 12, 2018. The Evening Standard article claims the photo shows: “Crowds outside Brixton station on Friday morning” following delays to the tube network (here)(here)(here).

False. The photographs are old and were taken long before May 13.

