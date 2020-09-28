Fact check: Video shows Louisville protesters pulled out signs, not weapons from U-Haul truck 

Social media users have been sharing content online that claims protesters brought out weapons from a U-Haul truck. Based on footage and witness accounts of the scene, this claim is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen here and here .

One post reads: “THIS IS HAPPENING DOWNTOWN IN THE CITY OF LOUISVILLE KY., U-HAUL TRAILERS PULLING UP AND HANDING OUT GUNS AND WEAPONS ALL OVER TO BLACKS IN THE INNER CITY …..WEAPONS FOR FREE… CIVIL WAR IS GETTING REVED UP.”

The protests in Louisville, Kentucky began on Wednesday after the grand jury decided that none of the three white officers who collectively fired 32 gunshots as they stormed the apartment where Breonna Taylor was sleeping would be charged with causing her death. Taylor, 26, a Black emergency medical technician and aspiring nurse, was struck by six bullets moments after she and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker were awakened in the raid and Walker exchanged gunfire with the police ( here ).

Scenes from the protests can be seen bit.ly/3j7s5TA . Two police officers were shot and wounded during the protest ( here ).

During the day of Sept. 23, a U-Haul truck arrived at a parking lot in the city and appeared to be delivering items to protesters, including banners and shields. Videos of the moment can be seen here and here .

Reuters photographer Bryan Woolston who was near the truck and captured a photograph of these moments visible here&VBID=2C0BXZSJLJKVRG&SMLS=1&RW=1920&RH=969&POPUPPN=1&POPUPIID=2C0BF1M7C71F6 . The description of the photograph reads: “Demonstrators collect their banners from a U-Haul truck, as people react after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police in her apartment, in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. September 23, 2020.”

Woolston confirmed that he watched for several minutes as the truck’s contents were unloaded and did not see any weapons being retrieved from inside truck.

In the videos, several people can be seen recording with cameras, yet no video on social media shows protesters unloading guns or other weapons from the truck. Reuters could not find any video shots showing weapons being unloaded from the truck.

A woman carrying a bat can be seen at the 0:18 mark here , but she is walking towards the truck with the bat, not retrieving it from its cargo.

VERDICT

False. Video evidence and witnesses confirm protesters did not unload weapons or guns from the U-Haul truck in Louisville.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .