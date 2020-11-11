Fact check: English businesses are required by law to close during lockdown, and the Magna Carta cannot be used as a defence

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

A video being shared widely on Facebook has been used to falsely claim that businesses in England do not need to close by law in the coronavirus lockdown, due to stipulations set out in the Magna Carta.

The video was captured and uploaded on Nov. 4, the day before England entered its second nationwide lockdown (here) . In it, two police officers are seen approaching a business owner to remind him that he must close his premises the following day.

The man replies: “We will be staying open […] we’re under a common law jurisdiction here, so you’re out of your jurisdiction.” When the officers remind the business owner that the government has “issued a lockdown,” and that refusing to close could leave him subject to a fine, he adds: “That’s not law. I do not consent to a fine […] It’s our right to be staying open […] I’m standing up for my basic human rights under the common law; under the Magna Carta.”

This is a misguided use of the Magna Carta, a document drawn up in 1215 as an agreement between King John and a group of barons (here, here) – and not for use among the general population. Today, most of the charter’s 63 clauses have been repealed, including Clause 61 (here), which some business owners in England have mistakenly used (here, here) to argue that they can remain open during the lockdown.

It is also false to say the government-imposed lockdown is not one written into English law. There is specific legislation (here) laid out in a statutory instrument that came into effect on Nov. 5, detailing the restrictions. Section 16 specifically refers to the effect this has on business (here). This legislation, passed by government, also takes precedent over common law, or case law created by the courts (here) .

VERDICT

False. The second lockdown in England is written into law, and specifically includes a section that requires restricted businesses to close. The Magna Carta cannot be used as a defence against this as the relevant section was long ago repealed.

