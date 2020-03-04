False claim: distressing Instagram video shows Chinese man with violent coronavirus symptoms

A distressing video on Instagram, visible here posted by the account “@killuminati_” on January 29, 2020, makes the claim that a man exhibiting violent symptoms on public transit was infected with coronavirus.

The caption of the post on Instagram says: “the government is trying to cover up the fact that there has been a 6,000 case of wuhan virus and has made his way into the us and no one is speaking on it”. The video shows an elderly man on public transit coughing and vomiting blood profusely while sitting on a bench. One bystander attempts to keep him from falling onto the floor while others are seen nervously pacing around him. The person filming is audibly panicking. The implication of the caption alongside the video is that the man is infected with the new coronavirus strain (by calling it “wuhan virus”).

A video on YouTube, available here depicts the same incident. The video was posted on March 9, 2019, nearly nine months before the outbreak of the COVID-19, (formerly known as Novel Coronavirus 2019) as reported by Reuters, here

A report from China News Service from February 14, 2019 here corroborates that the video in question stems from an incident involving a 52-year-old male passenger traveling on the Chonqing Rail Transit, who that same morning had fainted and vomited blood. The report states that the station staff arrived immediately and hailed doctors, who confirmed that the man, shown in the video, had died. A review of his medical history found that he suffered from late-stage liver cancer.

A report on the micro-blogging site, Sina Weibo, also dating back to February 14, 2019, corroborates this information, and is visible here An additional report confirming this date and location appears here

According to the CDC, here COVID-19 symptoms include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. Severe complications like acute respiratory distress syndrome and septic shock have been reported but appear to be uncommon, per the CDC, here The latest World Health Organization report here confirms 88,948 cases globally.

VERDICT

False: Instagram video shows man vomiting blood and fainting due to from severe liver disease, not coronavirus