Fact check: False quote attributed to Nelson Mandela

Social media users have been sharing a meme featuring a picture of British government front-bench ministers alongside a quote on nationalisation attributed to Nelson Mandela. There is no evidence Mandela ever made the statement quoted.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen (here) and (here) .The meme shows a photo of British Prime Minster Boris Johnson sitting in the House of Commons alongside prominent cabinet ministers such as Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel and Matt Hancock.

Above this image is a quote that is attributed to South Africa’s first black head of state: ‘“When you see that the government and their relatives are looting the country, you have to disobey, rise up, get on the streets, drive them out of the country, send them in to exile, and nationalise their illegal gains.” Nelson Mandela’.

The meme features a watermark belonging to a Facebook account called “The Ragged Trousered Philanderer,” which posted the image on Oct. 11, 2020 with a caption admitting there was no evidence to suggest the quote was genuine (here). That post was shared 10,000 times on Facebook.

The image was then shared by other social media users across multiple platforms. One example can be seen (here), shared by a retired boxer with a blue tick Twitter account and 128,300 followers.

Reuters found earlier examples of the quote being sourced to Mandela, but no indication is provided of where this statement was made (here , here ) .

The Nelson Mandela Foundation told Reuters they could not authenticate the quote after searching their database of Mandela’s writings, interviews and speeches (www.nelsonmandela.org/) . A web search for the phrasing leads only to the social media memes.

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence Nelson Mandela ever wrote or said this quote.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .