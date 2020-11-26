Fact check: Trump did not send condolence tweet confusing Maradona with Madonna

A screenshot of an apparent tweet from the account of U.S. President Donald Trump suggests he confused the late soccer legend Diego Maradona with the pop singer Madonna. However, this tweet is fabricated.

People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

News of the death of Maradona on Nov. 25, 2020 prompted many sports stars and public figures to pay tribute to the Argentinian former player and manager (here).

A screenshot being shared on social media suggests Trump sent a tweet reading: "Very sad to hear about the death of Maradona. A great person. Her music was wonderful. I remember listening to her albums in the early 1980's. Rest In Peace!" (here , here).

However, no tweet mentioning Maradona can be seen on Trump's official account @realDonaldTrump and according to Politwoops, a project by ProPublica that archives deleted tweets from politicians, no such tweet has not been deleted from his page (here).

Numerous Twitter users observed that the name 'Madonna' became a trending topic following the news of Maradona's death, presumably because of the similarity between the names (here).

VERDICT

False. Trump did not send a tweet confusing Maradona with Madonna.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .