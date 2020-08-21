Fact check: Pre-pandemic footage used to discredit Biden campaign for “not wearing masks”

FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris hold hands during a campaign stop in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Social media users are sharing photographs of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and other Democrats including Corey Booker and Gretchen Whitmer at a rally that took place in early March, prior to widespread face covering recommendations. The posts imply Biden’s campaign is being negligent by miscaptioning this old footage.

An example of the claim is visible here . The images of a busy rally are accompanied by text reading, “Mask? Only you SHEEP need masks! No 6ft distance or masks here! They must all be immune to covid!”

The photographs are from a March 9, 2020 campaign event for Joe Biden held in Detroit, Michigan. Reuters photographs from the day, with Harris, Whitmer and Biden’s clothes matching the screenshots in the claim, are visible here . Video footage of the event is visible on C-SPAN www.c-span.org/video/?470101-1/joe-biden-holds-get-vote-event-detroit and shared by ABC (as visible in the claim’s screenshots) here .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website archive for March 9 (here rb.gy/y80m2o) shows that face-coverings were not recommended for people who were well at the time, but only for those who showed symptoms, health workers and caretakers (here rb.gy/olqhaa). As of this Check’s publication, the CDC does recommend people wear masks in public settings (here).

On this date, the CDC also provided guidance for recommendations in carrying out large events and gatherings (here rb.gy/a4szjp), which have been updated since (here).

Biden, who earlier this month picked Kamala Harris as his running mate, has been holding socially-distant campaign events, see here , here and here .

VERDICT

False. Pictured Democrats are not breaking face-covering guidance. The event is from March 9, 2020.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .