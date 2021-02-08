Fact check: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene did not say Jesus spoke English

Social media users have been sharing a quotation attributed to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene that suggests Jesus was an English speaker. The quotation has been misattributed.

The description of one post here reads: “’If English was good enough for Jesus, it’s good enough for us.’ Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on why Spanish should not be spoken in a white Christian nation like America. The new face of the Republican Party. Always something.”

Greene, 46, who said she was inspired to enter politics by former U.S. President Donald Trump, embraced his false claim that he won the Nov. 3 election. Before taking office last month, she also voiced support for an array of unfounded conspiracy theories including the “QAnon” theory that elite Democrats are part of a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles and cannibals.

Reuters could not find evidence that Greene said the quotation mentioned in these claims. Nick Dyer, communications director for Greene, told Reuters via email that the quote attributed to Greene was “fake”.

The quotation itself has a long history, appearing in many websites over the last two decades. It appears in an October 2004 opinion piece in The New York Times here and a January 2006 article in CBS News here attributed to Miriam “Ma” Ferguson, who served as the first female governor of Texas from 1925 to 1927 and 1933 to 1935 (here).

In a 2006 University of Pennsylvania blog here , linguist Benjamin Zimmer explains that the quotation goes even further back in history, with a similar phrase dating back to 1881.

Pope Francis said recently the language Jesus would have spoken every day would most likely have been Aramaic (here , here ).

VERDICT

False. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene did not say the quotation mentioned in these posts.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .