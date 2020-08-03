Fact check: Fabricated Mary Ann Carlson quote on gun owners

Social media users have been sharing a photograph of former Senator Mary Ann Carlson with a quote attributed to her saying people who own guns are likely to commit crimes. Reuters could not find any evidence she ever said this.

One post reads: “ANTI-GUN HYSTERIA EXPOSED. LIKE AND SHARE IF YOU PLEDGE OPPOSE THE LIBERAL GUN GRAB AND PRE-CRIMES PROSECUTION DISGUISED AS COMMON SENSE GUN LAWS AND GUN REGISTRATION.”

It includes the quote attributed to Carlson: “We must be able to arrest people before they commit crimes. By registering guns and knowing who has them we can do that… If they have guns they are pretty likely to commit a crime. – Vermont State Senator Mary Ann Carlson”

Reuters could not find any evidence that Carlson ever said this. Google searches of the quote bring up fact checks, social media posts and blogs. No major media organizations reported on Carlson saying this.

Carlson told Snopes in 2015: “I definitely did not say what was quoted. As an advocate for civil liberties I am not out to arrest innocent folks! Several years ago I sponsored a bill in the Vermont legislature to ban certain assault rifles. Previous to that almost 10 years ago I sponsored a bill advocating a seven day waiting period before someone could purchase a hand gun. As a general statement, I am a person opposed to using violence to solve problems. Thank you for letting me know what libelous words were used in my name.” (here)

This quote has been circulating for many years. The earliest version Reuters could find is on page 4 of this 2002 document here . Carlson has not been a senator since 1994.

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence to show former Senator Mary Ann Carlson ever said this.

