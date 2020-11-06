Fact check: Video doesn't show a Maryland election worker tampering with ballots

A video has been shared on social media along with the false claim that it shows an election worker in Maryland tampering with mail-in ballots.

The clip was taken from a live stream from Yahoo Finance on Oct. 20, 2020, though most posts do not reference this date when sharing the video (here).

It shows a poll worker sorting through mail-ballots in Germantown, Maryland. He is seen looking around the room, before appearing to write on the ballot. Social media posts allege that this amounts to evidence of election fraud.

Maryland began processing votes in early October.

But an investigation into the video found no evidence of fraud or improper conduct, election officials in Maryland’s Montgomery County said (here).

The video shows a process referred to as the “canvass”, where ballots are reviewed to ensure that the intent of the voter is accurately captured by the ballot scanning equipment, according to a Montgomery County Board of Elections statement.

For the ballot to be read by the scanning equipment, the ovals on the ballot must be filled with a dark pen.

If a voter has not used a dark pen, the voter’s selection can be darkened by the canvass worker with a black pen.

During an emergency meeting held to discuss the video, Counsel for Montgomery County’s elections board, Kevin Karpinski, said that all the ballots sorted by the worker had been checked for irregularities (October 21, 2020 Emergency Board Meeting visible here ) .

He said no improper conduct was found, and that it was clear that the canvass worker had followed the appropriate policies and protocols.

Karpinski said that he could see incidents where voters had not used the correct pen, and that the worker had simply darkened the voter’s selection so it could be read.

“This has been a regular part of the canvassing process for many years and is necessary for the voter’s ballot to be scanned and thus counted”, the board’s statement says (here).

While there was no evidence of fraud or improper conduct, the board said: “for purpose of transparency and to assure voters who may be watching via the livestream of the integrity of the process, in the future canvassers will only darken ovals while being observed by an Election Judge of another political party.”

False. The video does not show an election worker in Maryland tampering with mail-in ballots.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .