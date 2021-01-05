Fact check: Posters saying that unvaccinated people should wear a red mask and will face voting restrictions are not official

Social media users are sharing an image of a poster that states there is a “National Mask Code” and that unvaccinated people will face additional restrictions. The sign includes a phone number to ring for more information, which is that of the Utah Department of Health. The Department told Reuters by email that the poster is not theirs and the information on it is false.

Photos of the sign have been shared on Facebook (example here) With one early uploader saying that it was seen by a friend of hers in St. George, Utah(here).

The top of the poster reads: “Be a SAFE Citizen. Comply with the National Mask Code.”

It then shows an image suggesting that unvaccinated people should wear red masks while vaccinated people should wear blue ones. It indicates that people who are unvaccinated will face additional travel, commerce and voting restrictions, as well as being subject to a three-month lockdown. The same restrictions will not apply to vaccinated people, the sign suggests.

The poster then reads: “ONLY your official SAFE-ID verification card will be accepted as proof of vaccination! Call 1-800 456-7707.”

A final line of the poster is hard to make out in the photos, but appears to begin: “If you have any questions, please contact the SAFE offices [...]”

It is unclear what either SAFE or a SAFE office is, however, the phone number provided on the poster is that of the Utah Department of Health Coronavirus Information Line.

The Utah Department of Health told Reuters by email that it had not created the poster and the information on it was untrue.

They wrote: “False and misleading information like this is harmful and dangerous in our fight against the pandemic.

“There are no restrictions based on whether someone chooses to be immunized or not. In no way is travel, lockdowns, entering businesses, or your right to vote tied to your choice of receiving COVID-19 vaccines. The state of Utah will never require or ask you to wear a certain color of mask to prove you’ve been vaccinated.”

The Department of Health also urged people in Utah who are interested in the vaccination to seek information from “reputable medical and scientific organizations, such as coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine.”

VERDICT

False. The poster was not made by an official source and the phone line provided for people seeking more information is that of the Utah Department of Health, who said that the information on the poster is untrue. The Utah government is not asking vaccinated people to wear color-coded masks or placing additional restrictions on unvaccinated people.

