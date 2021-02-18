Fact check: Face coverings in supermarkets are a legal requirement written into legislation

A Facebook user who filmed himself challenging police for enforcing face masks in a supermarket has shared false information about the legal basis of this rule.

The 30-minute video was broadcast live to Facebook on Feb. 13 and has been viewed 92,000 times (here). It shows the user, disagreeing with police over whether he is legally required to wear a face covering while shopping in a supermarket.

At one point, the man engages in an argument with another customer about masks and COVID-19 vaccines. Claims made during this altercation about the safety of masks and the efficacy of PCR tests are outside the scope of this check; however, some of these claims have been covered in previous checks by Reuters (here, here, here, here, here).

In his conversation with a police officer inside the store, the man claims to have “read through the legislations” to find face coverings in supermarkets are “not a legal requirement,” rather, they are “a guideline”.

“You’re not judge, jury and executioner,” he says to the officer. “So you’re not qualified, are you? None of this stands in court. I haven’t paid a penny… Learn the law, learn what law is and what guidelines are, and the difference and stuff. You’re enforcing them so it’d be nice to know, wouldn’t it.”

Later, in response to the officer insisting he is “enforcing legislation,” Thompson replies: “No, you’re enforcing guidelines. Get it up on your phone now; I’ll show you Directgov, it says guidelines.”

This claim, however, is not true. Face coverings have been required in supermarkets by law in England since July 24, 2020. This was introduced by UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who used his emergency powers under the Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984 to create a statutory instrument, a form of secondary legislation, to set out the new rule (here).

Part 1 under the Schedule heading defines what is meant by a “shop” when it is referred to in the legislation as a “relevant place,” while subsection (1) in section 3 encapsulates the requirement itself. It says: “No person may, without reasonable excuse, enter or remain within a relevant place without wearing a face covering.”

Exceptions to the rule are also accounted for, such as children under 11 years of age, along with what may constitute a “reasonable excuse” for not wearing a mask. This is covered under subsection (2) of section 3 and subsection (1) of section 4.

In the footage, the man filming then says that the threat of a fixed penalty notice for breaching face covering rules is invalid; that it’s simply an offer to contract that you can reject. “There’ll be a notice given out, a fixed penalty notice (FPN). It means nothing, guys. Do not fear the paperwork,” he says.

This is also inaccurate. While it is technically true to say an FPN is a conditional offer that you can choose to accept or refuse (here), this does not mean it amounts to “nothing”.

For a first offence breaching coronavirus laws in England, police can impose a £200 FPN. This halves to £100 if paid within two weeks. However, a second offence increases the fine to £400, which doubles each time thereafter to a maximum of £6,400 (here).

Should you choose to accept the offer of the FPN, you would pay the fine and the matter would be deemed resolved. If you refuse the FPN – and therefore do not pay the fine within 28 days – you run the risk of being prosecuted for a criminal offence and may need to defend yourself in court. This could potentially lead to an even bigger fine as well as a criminal record, if convicted (here, here).

In July, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner told LBC radio she hoped the “the vast majority of people” would comply with the law and that calling the police would be a “last resort” (here).

VERDICT

False. Regulations about mask wearing in shops were introduced into law in July 2020. While it is true you can choose to accept or reject a fixed penalty notice handed over by police for breaching regulations, choosing to reject does not automatically mean “nothing” will happen. By rejecting a fixed penalty notice, a person runs the risk of being taken to court, given a bigger fine and getting a criminal record.

