Fact check: Video contains misleading claims over mask use and lockdowns

A viral Facebook video liked more than 2,400 times makes misleading comments about the deadliness of the coronavirus pandemic and the efficacy of measures introduced to manage it.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The seven-minute clip, which was posted on Feb. 23 and has gained nearly 40,000 views (fb.watch/3TB5QuBuRl/), features a monologue from Godfrey Bloom, a former British member of the European parliament (here and here). Numerous statements and opinions are made in the video, but this article will just address the primary claims.

“Lockdowns and masks don’t work”

Bloom says: “The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that lockdown doesn’t work. Most independent medical science suggests that masks don’t work, and how could they, a virus so small normally comes through the eyes, it’s a bit like trying to keep mosquitoes out with chicken wire.’ (0.38)

It is misleading to claim the WHO refutes the efficacy of lockdowns as a way of fighting COVID-19. The organisation states on their website, last updated on Dec. 31, 2020, that: “Large scale physical distancing measures and movement restrictions, often referred to as ‘lockdowns’, can slow COVID‑19 transmission by limiting contact between people.”

However, they recognise that “these measures can have a profound negative impact on individuals, communities, and societies by bringing social and economic life to a near stop”, so governments must also “build their capacities to detect, isolate, test and care for all cases” and “trace and quarantine all contacts”. (here)

In October 2020, former U. S. President Donald Trump claimed the WHO had changed its stance to reject lockdowns, but this was debunked by fact-checkers including Politifact (here) and the WHO itself (here).

“Lockdowns are not sustainable solutions because of their significant economic, social & broader health impacts. However, during the #COVID19 pandemic there’ve been times when restrictions were necessary and there may be other times in the future,” the organization said.

It is also incorrect that ‘most’ medical science suggests that masks don’t work. He does not provide any supporting evidence in this video, but his website (godfreybloom.uk/your-health/) links to a study from 2015 that compared the efficacy of cloth masks with medical masks for healthcare workers across 14 hospitals in Vietnam (here). The findings cautioned healthcare workers against using cloth masks and suggested the need for further research.

However, this study is six years old and differs to UK government advice recommending the public wear face coverings, which are not classified as personal protective equipment (PPE) used by health workers (here).

Government guidance recommends wearing face coverings in indoor settings as the medical consensus is that they reduce transmission. The UK government website states that “COVID-19 usually spreads by droplets from coughs, sneezes and speaking”, and “the best available scientific evidence is that, when used correctly, wearing a face covering may reduce the spread of coronavirus droplets in certain circumstances, helping to protect others”.

It adds “because face coverings are mainly intended to protect others from coronavirus (COVID-19) rather than the wearer, they are not a replacement for social distancing and regular hand washing.” (here).

The U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recommend wearing a mask “to protect others as well as yourself” and includes references to recent studies that influenced their guidance (here).

An example of a recent article, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) on Feb. 10, 2021, reads: “Prior to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the efficacy of community mask wearing to reduce the spread of respiratory infections was controversial because there were no solid relevant data to support their use. During the pandemic, the scientific evidence has increased.

“Compelling data now demonstrate that community mask wearing is an effective nonpharmacologic intervention to reduce the spread of this infection, especially as source control to prevent spread from infected persons, but also as protection to reduce wearers’ exposure to infection.” (here)

Reuters reported on Nov. 18, 2020 that a Danish study ‘found face masks provide the wearer with only limited protection against COVID-19 infection’, consistent with previous research suggesting ‘a mask provides only limited protection for the person wearing it, but can dramatically reduce the risk to others’ (here). This study was cited at the time as an argument against the use of face coverings, however, the study did not test the role of masks in preventing the spread of the virus by infected people to others in the vicinity, the authors said.

“Just 3,900 people died of COVID”

Bloom continues: “If you look at the public health statistics…we know that out of a population of 65 million, only 3,900 people have died with only COVID on the death certificate, i.e. previously healthy.” (1.40)

This misleading comment likely references an NHS statistic that a total of 3,345 people with no pre-existing health conditions have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began (here , select total announced deaths Feb. 18, 2021 weekly file, table 3 ‘deaths by condition’). However, as Reuters Fact Check has explained before, deaths from COVID-19 that involve other conditions still ‘count’ as deaths from the novel coronavirus (here).

The issue relates to comorbidity, the existence of two or more conditions or illnesses in a patient. This does not exclude COVID-19, but combines it with other illnesses, often triggered by the new coronavirus itself.

Debunking a similar claim from 2020 that only 6% of COVID-related deaths in the US “actually died” from COVID, Dr. Maja Artandi, medical director of the Stanford CROWN Clinic for COVID-19 patients (here), told Reuters via email that it was “not a big surprise” most COVID-19 deaths involved other conditions.

This is because “patients who have a comorbidity such as diabetes, hypertension or obesity have a higher risk of getting seriously ill and dying from COVID-19.” The numbers are also consistent with the fact that the novel coronavirus “can cause severe damage to the organs in the body such as the lungs, which then leads to respiratory failure and death.”

The key thing to understand, Dr. Artandi said, is that “if they had not gotten the infection…they would still be alive.”(here.

Dr Tom Wingfield, Senior Clinical Lecturer at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, also told Reuters via email: “Covid-19 - either as a direct cause or significant contributory factor - is responsible for the excess deaths seen in the UK in 2020.” (here)

Fact-checkers Full Fact investigated a similar claim (here) and highlighted government research suggesting that each additional death during the first wave of the pandemic meant that the person dying lost, on average, about 10.5 years of life (here).

The UK government has recorded more than 120,000 deaths from coronavirus so far (here).

Finally, Bloom claims COVID-19 restrictions in Britain have “nothing to do with public health and everything to do with political control”. (6.11) However, all the available evidence shows that the number of coronavirus cases and deaths have driven government decisions throughout the pandemic (here , here , here), with governments around the world taking similar precautions (here).

VERDICT

Missing context. This video uses selective evidence taken out of context to cast doubt on the risk posed by the novel coronavirus and the efficacy of measures to prevent its spread.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .