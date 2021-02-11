Fact check: Gibraltar’s Public Health Director now believes masks are effective

A Facebook video showing Gibraltar’s Director of Public Health discussing limitations of masks or face coverings during the pandemic has been shared online without crucial context. The clip was originally broadcast in April 2020 and the British Overseas Territory has since changed its guidance in favour of masks.

The 2-minute video was posted to Facebook on Feb. 8, 2021 with the caption “Gibraltar Doctor’s honest advice” and has 1,800 likes and 3,000 shares at the time of writing (here). It shows Dr Sohail Bhatti, Public Health Director for the territory located on Spain’s southern tip, answering questions about mask-wearing.

He says: “The first thing is what will a mask do and how long will it be effective? As a PPE instrument, it’s not very effective because it stops working after 15 minutes and the latest research suggests the virus stays on your mask for nine hours, so if you don’t take it off appropriately, you’ll get yourself contaminated. The best protection is washing your hands frequently and often.”

When asked by a journalist whether people who were concerned about asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 should wear a mask to stop the virus spreading unintentionally, Bhatti responds: “I don’t think that works particularly well…so I don’t necessarily think people working in the streets need to wear masks” (1.10). At the end of the video, he concludes: “The way I see people use masks, they’re actually showing a lot of their own internal anxiety and fear when they wear the mask. Wash your hands, it’s a lot easier.” (1.48)

However, this video is almost a year old. It was created by GBC, Gibraltar’s public-funded broadcasting corporation, on April 7, 2020 (here) when the territory did not recommend wearing masks in public (here).

This guidance was in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) advice at the time. On March 30, 2020, the WHO’s executive director of health emergencies programme Dr. Mike Ryan, said: "There is no specific evidence to suggest that the wearing of masks by the mass population has any potential benefit.” (26.40) (here).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, however, swathes of evidence emerged suggesting that mask-wearing does reduce transmission of COVID-19. The WHO changed its guidance in favour of masks on June 5, 2020, stating: “We have new research findings…that if this is done properly it can provide a barrier ... for potentially infectious droplets.” (here)

Gibraltar’s government made masks compulsory indoors on August 21, 2020 (here) and Public Health Gibraltar currently recommends “use of a face covering/mask in any enclosed areas and public counters where you interact with those outside your household” and “in outdoor settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained” (here and here).

Dr Sohail Bhatti no longer holds the view that masks are unnecessary and tweeted on Feb. 10, 2021: “Masks. Knowledge evolves. We don’t drill holes in heads to cure headaches anymore. For airborne viruses masks & physical distancing work. SARS-CoV-2 is spread through air. We learn new stuff everyday, and act upon it when we are sure.” (here)

VERDICT

Missing context. A Facebook video showing Gibraltar’s Public Health Director downplaying the use of masks in public was filmed in April 2020. The British Overseas Territory made masks compulsory indoors on August 21, 2020 and Dr Sohail Bhatti now supports mask-wearing to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

