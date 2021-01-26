Fact check: No evidence masks and vaccination have contributed to rise in UK COVID-19 deaths

Posts questioning the current surge of coronavirus deaths in Britain and asking whether masks and vaccinations are to blame are being shared on social media. There is no evidence to suggest these two factors have worsened COVID-19 mortality in the country.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

One such post featuring the claim can be seen (here). The post contains a graph, which maps the number of UK coronavirus deaths across the course of the pandemic.

A selection of key events – such as when lockdowns were called, and when masks became mandatory – are marked on its timeline.

The graph shows that since October, deaths have continued to rise. This has happened despite two lockdowns, masks becoming mandatory, and the beginning of the roll out of vaccines.

Pointing the current peak of deaths, the post asks: “WHY are we here, if lockdowns work, if masks work, if social distancing works, if the new vaccine works”.

“Something is clearly not working. The biggest common denominators are constant use of masks and the vaccine.”

Reuters fact check has previously debunked the claim that mask mandates are responsible for an increase in coronavirus cases (here).

Additionally, the graph is not evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are ineffective or somehow responsible for increased mortality.

Following vaccination, it takes several weeks for the body to build immunity, and both the Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines require two doses before they give maximum protection.

At the time of writing, more than six million people in the UK have received the first dose of one of the vaccines, but only 400,000 have received the second (here).

With most of those who have been vaccinated only holding partial protection, it is too early for the impact of vaccination to be felt.

The recent spike in infections and deaths is at least in part due to the new variant of the coronavirus, which is thought to be at least 70% more transmissible.

Some scientists believe that it could also be more deadly than other variants (here).

These characteristics have caused the virus to become harder to control, even with the help of restrictions (here).

VERDICT

False. Scientific evidence suggests masks can help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, not boost its transmission. The vaccine rollout has begun in the UK but at the time of publication only 400,000 people have had the full two doses needed to reach optimum efficacy. There is no evidence to suggest masks and vaccinations are responsible for the current spike in COVID-19 deaths in the UK.

