Fact check: UK police do wear masks and have been affected by COVID-19

An image shared on Facebook claims that police in the UK are not using face masks and that no police officers have died from COVID-19. This is incorrect.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The post ( here ), with 178 shares as of July 22, shows an image of police officers attending a protest in London in Hyde Park. The image contains the caption: “During this scamdemic the police havent worn masks. Yet they’ve been at all the protests with 1000s of different people, theyve been in multiple peoples homes and theyve been sat in the riot Van’s 8 at a time. I havent seen 1 news story of an active copper dying from the ‘virus’”.

The photo was taken by a Reuters photographer (sixth image in article here ) on May 16, 2020 in Hyde Park, London.

Guidelines for police use of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) were issued in April ( tinyurl.com/y6p9foo9 ) by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC). The guidelines state that police should have PPE readily available when on duty and they are advised to wear fluid resistant surgical masks when a risk of infection exists and social distancing is not possible.

A spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed to Reuters that their officers followed the NPCC guidelines. The spokesperson said: “Police officers will socially distance where possible and Personal Protective Equipment will be worn when necessary. It is up to each individual officer to decide whether PPE should be used in any given situation. Face coverings can be a barrier to communication and we will be careful about how and when we wear them.”

Legislation requiring people in England to wear face coverings on public transport includes an exemption for police ( here ).

It is not true that no police officer in the UK has died after contracting COVID-19. A detective with British Transport Police died on April 17 according to a report by the BBC here .

VERDICT

False. UK police officers are required to wear masks in some situations in response to the pandemic and there has been a case of an officer dying after contracting the coronavirus.

