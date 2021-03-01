Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Fact check: Tweet about gun control attributed to Congresswoman Maxine Waters is from a parody Twitter account  

By Reuters Staff

Social media users have been sharing a tweet about gun control attributed to Congresswoman Maxine Waters. This tweet was not actually shared by Waters but was posted on a parody Twitter account.

Examples can be seen  here  ,  here  and  here  . 

The tweet is dated Feb. 15, 2018 and reads: “There is no reason for anyone to own a gun. If a home invader gets past my armed security detail (which they won’t, because I hire the best), then what good is a gun going to do me? #GunControlNow”

The tweet does not appear on Waters’s official Twitter accounts  twitter.com/RepMaxineWaters  and  twitter.com/MaxineWaters  or on Politwoops, a project by ProPublica that archives deleted tweets from politicians  here  . 

The account “@MaxinePWaters” that posted the tweet in the screenshot has since been suspended by Twitter for violating its rules  twitter.com/MaxinePWaters  . 

An archived version of the account captured on Feb. 22, 2018 shortly after the posting of the tweet is visible  archive.vn/yYMCE  . The bio of the account reads: “Barely serving the people of California's 43rd District. Reeking Member of the House Financial Services Committee. Fully Compliant Parody Account #INPEACH” 

Waters has called for gun control in past tweets  here  and  here  , published statements about shootings  here  and  here  ,  and cosponsored an assault weapons ban in 2019  here  . 

VERDICT

False. Congresswoman Maxine Waters did not post this tweet about gun control. It was posted by a now-suspended parody Twitter account.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work  here  .          

