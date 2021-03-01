Fact check: Tweet about gun control attributed to Congresswoman Maxine Waters is from a parody Twitter account  

Social media users have been sharing a tweet about gun control attributed to Congresswoman Maxine Waters. This tweet was not actually shared by Waters but was posted on a parody Twitter account.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen here , here and here .

The tweet is dated Feb. 15, 2018 and reads: “There is no reason for anyone to own a gun. If a home invader gets past my armed security detail (which they won’t, because I hire the best), then what good is a gun going to do me? #GunControlNow”

The tweet does not appear on Waters’s official Twitter accounts twitter.com/RepMaxineWaters and twitter.com/MaxineWaters or on Politwoops, a project by ProPublica that archives deleted tweets from politicians here .

The account “@MaxinePWaters” that posted the tweet in the screenshot has since been suspended by Twitter for violating its rules twitter.com/MaxinePWaters .

An archived version of the account captured on Feb. 22, 2018 shortly after the posting of the tweet is visible archive.vn/yYMCE . The bio of the account reads: “Barely serving the people of California's 43rd District. Reeking Member of the House Financial Services Committee. Fully Compliant Parody Account #INPEACH”

Waters has called for gun control in past tweets here and here , published statements about shootings here and here , and cosponsored an assault weapons ban in 2019 here .

VERDICT

False. Congresswoman Maxine Waters did not post this tweet about gun control. It was posted by a now-suspended parody Twitter account.

