Fact Check: Ghislaine Maxwell pictured with French model agent, not U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts

Social media users are sharing a photograph featuring Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, sitting beside a man which the social media users allege shows U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts. This is false: the photograph features Maxwell sitting beside a French model agent.

Posts from December 2020 sharing this claim can be seen here and here .

Searching the photograph via reverse Google Image search leads to websites that replicate the photograph and identify the man as model agent Jean-Luc Brunel ( here , here , here ).

Some articles credit French paper “20 Minutes” for the photographs of Brunel and Maxwell which is featured in the posts on Facebook. The website features many results for “Jean-Luc Brunel” (here), one featuring the photograph used the posts can be seen here . The caption says the photographs were provided to 20 Minutes and show Brunel with Maxwell on Epstein’s island [of Little Saint James, in the Caribbean] in the mid-2000’s.

Brunel was arrested this month in Paris and faces accusations of rape and procuring girls for sex to Epstein, charges he denies (read more here and here ).

Other images of Brunel clearly match the man in the photograph circulating on Facebook ( here , here , here ).

Brunel and Maxwell can be seen photographed together in more photos here .

Reuters recently fact-checked another false claim trying to tie Roberts to Epstein, falsely claiming a photograph shows Roberts and Bill Clinton at Epstein’s Caribbean island, here .

VERDICT

False. Ghislaine Maxwell is pictured with French model agent Jean-Luc Brunel, not Justice John Roberts.

