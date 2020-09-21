Fact check: McDonald’s has not removed its U.S. flags to show support of Antifa and Black Lives Matter

Thousands of social media users have been sharing posts that erroneously claim that McDonald’s has removed its U.S. flags to show support for the anti-fascist group Antifa and for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. McDonald’s confirmed to Reuters that these posts are not true.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen at a McDonald's restaurant in Queens, New York, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS

The posts ( here , here , here , here ) say “McDonald’s removes their American flags in support of Antifa & BLM nationwide”.

McDonald’s USA told Reuters: “McDonald’s unequivocally stands behind the need for equality and social justice, and these rumors are not true.”

Demonstrators against racism and police brutality have clashed with police officers and right-wing groups for over three months in the United States, since the death in May of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. (here)

In June 2020, McDonald’s posted a photo and a video in support of Black Lives Matter to its Facebook page. The statement lists some Black people killed by the police, saying, “They were all one of us. We see them in our customers”. It continues, “Today we stand with Black communities across America. Which is why we’re donating to the National Urban League and the NAACP [National Association for the Advancement of Colored People]. We do not tolerate inequity, injustice or racism. Black lives matter.” ( here&__tn__=-R , here ) There is no mention of a move to remove flags.

Reuters recently debunked other social media posts linking Antifa and Black Lives Matter with other organizations and the U.S. Presidential campaign ( here , here , here ).

VERDICT

False. McDonald’s confirmed to Reuters that it has not removed U.S. flags to show support for Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact checking work here .