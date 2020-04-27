False claim: McDonald’s in UK to reopen for takeaway on April 27, 2020

Posts on Facebook have made the false claim that McDonald’s in the UK was to reopen on April 27, 2020 for drive-through or takeaway orders (here) (here).

The fast food chain closed its UK and Ireland branches on March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (here).

The false post shows a fabricated statement which mimics the style of official announcements made by McDonald’s. It states that UK branches will reopen for takeaway or drive-through on Monday April 27 with social distancing measures put in place.

McDonald’s UK confirmed to Reuters that the post and its contents are false, and that there are currently no announcements about the reopening of branches.

In response to a query about the post, the chain said on Twitter: “This post is fake and didn't come from us. We are not opening today and have no confirmed reopening plans at this time. When we do, we'll make announcements on our official Social Media channels and our website”(here).

VERDICT

False. UK branches of McDonald’s did not reopen for takeaway or drive-through on April 27, 2020.

