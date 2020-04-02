False claim: UK branches of McDonald’s to reopen on April 6

Multiple Facebook posts (here, here, here) made on on April 1, 2020, some with hundreds of shares, stated that the McDonald’s restaurant chain was to reopen its UK branches from April 6 onwards. The post stated that only drive-through and takeaway services would be available. A Facebook post from the UK and Ireland page for the restaurant chain (here) on April 1 stated that this was not true.

The posts with the false information were all shared as images. The text and graphics were in the style of an official McDonald’s UK and Ireland Facebook post that was made on March 22. That post announced that its stores were to close on March 23 in response to the coronavirus pandemic (here).

The fake post stylized McDonald’s as ‘Mc Donald’s’. This error was referenced in the official McDonald’s post that read: “Lots of people getting in touch about a certain post circulating tonight. It’s fake, we are not reopening next week and any official announcements would come from this page and would spell the brand name correctly”.

Some of the posters referenced April’s Fools Day in the comments, though many of the posts and shares suggested the uploaders believed they were sharing genuine news. Reuters has not been able to verify the original uploader of the fake post.

VERDICT

False: the UK and Ireland branches of McDonald’s restaurant will not reopen on April 6.

