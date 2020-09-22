Fact check: Mugshot shows man charged with arson after 2018 wildfires and not ‘responsible’ for current fires 

Posts on Facebook show an unidentified individual’s mugshot with overlaid text that reads, “MEET MR. CLIMATE CHANGE / RESPONSIBLE FOR LIGHTING 32 OF THE WILDFIRES.” Shared in September 2020 as wildfires rage across the Western United States, the posts contradict experts who say climate change has extended West Coast wildfire seasons and exacerbated the conditions enabling the fires’ spread. While human activity has directly caused several of the current fires, the man in the image, sentenced to 12 years and four months in prison for igniting the 2018 Cranston Fire in Southern California, has been incarcerated since February 2019.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples of such posts can be found here, here , and here .

The mugshot in the posts is that of Brandon McGlover. According to Southern California newspaper The Desert Sun, McGlover, who pleaded guilty to two charges of arson of wildland and one enhancement of multiple destroyed structures, was sentenced to 12 years and four months in prison for igniting the Cranston Fire in July 2018 ( here ).

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) website’s inmate locator function ( inmatelocator.cdcr.ca.gov/ ) , McGlover, 34, has been incarcerated since Feb. 22, 2019 at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, a state prison for incarcerated patients with acute mental health or long-term medical needs. He will be eligible for parole in June 2024.

The Cranston Fire is not among the 22 fires that have so far burned more than 2.2 million acres in California alone during this fire season ( www.nifc.gov/fireInfo/nfn.htm ). At the time of this article’s publication, 78 large wildland fires have burned nearly 7 million acres in the U.S. West, largely in Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), which coordinates the country’s wildland firefighting resources ( www.nifc.gov/fireInfo/nfn.htm ).

As explained here by the National Park Service (NPS), humans cause nearly 85% of U.S. wildland fires, resulting from “campfires left unattended, the burning of debris, equipment use and malfunctions, negligently discarded cigarettes, and intentional acts of arson.”

Officials say that the current El Dorado fire currently burning southeast of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County was caused by a pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party that was kept burning through the night ( here ).

Other current fires listed as human-caused by the Incident Information System include the Grizzly Creek fire in Colorado ( here ), the Riverside fire in Oregon ( here ), the Bernard fire in Idaho ( here ), and the Inchelium Complex fire in Washington ( here ).

Experts say that climate change has exacerbated the effects of wildfires. Last month, climatologists pointed out that California had already battled two of the three largest blazes in its recorded history during an August intense heatwave - even before the peak season had begun ( here ).

Record temperatures have worsened California’s ongoing drought and triggered dry lightning that started more than 700 fires, some in redwood rainforests and Joshua trees that do not normally burn ( here ).

While President Donald Trump blames poor forest management - mainly a failure to cull overgrown forests - for the increasing number and intensity of fires, the governors of California and Oregon - the states worst hit this season - say climate change is largely responsible. Scientists, however, say that both factors are at work.

As explained here , the U.S. West’s increasingly dry and overgrown forests have become large-scale tinderboxes over decades while wildfires have become more frequent, more intense and more deadly.

Climate change is amplifying historical weather patterns. Hotter temperatures in turn sap the air of humidity and dry out forest and brush on land, creating perfect conditions for wildfires ( here ). In California, “the fires that we’re seeing are larger, and faster moving, and more intense than those you could have expected historically,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California.

The Reuters Fact Check team previously debunked misleading Facebook posts suggesting that wildfires are not exacerbated by climate change ( here ).

VERDICT

False. The mugshot shows Brandon McGlover, who has been in prison since February 2019 after being charged with igniting the 2018 Cranston fire in Southern California. While humans have caused several of the current wildfires, experts say warmer temperatures caused by climate change have exacerbated the conditions that allow them to spread.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .