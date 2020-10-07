Fact check: Website uses false recommendations from TV personality Deborah Meaden to promote bitcoin scheme

A website has used fabricated recommendations from businesswoman and television personality Deborah Meaden to promote a bitcoin investment.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

An article on the website claims that Meaden announced on ITV This Morning that she made £11.5 million using a bitcoin scheme (tinyurl.com/y4qku2rr) .

The piece claims that during the live interview, co-host Holly Willoughby was given £190 to invest in the system. The website features a photograph of her jaw dropping “as she began making a real profit” on live television.

However, the image actually shows Willoughby reacting as a viewer explained how he took “revenge on a cheating boyfriend.” (A Hilariously Naughty Tale Of Revenge Shocks Holly And Phillip | This Morning) .

The image that purportedly shows Meaden during the interview with This Morning has been taken from an episode of Dragons’ Den (here) .

On her website, Meaden confirmed that the claims made by the website are false: “There are several websites and internet/social media articles claiming that investments have been made in one or more bitcoin trading platforms (including Bitcoin Trader). These claims are entirely false and I have made no such investment(s) and have no such association(s)” (here) .

Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud run by the City of London Police, has warned the public not to assume such websites are authentic as criminals can exploit the names of well-known brands or individuals to make their scams appear legitimate (here) .

It said that people shouldn’t be rushed into making decisions, and that anyone thinking about making an investment should seek impartial advice from an independent financial adviser.

VERDICT

False. The quotes used on the website are fabricated and are used to promote a bitcoin scheme.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .