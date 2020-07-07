Fact check: Melania Trump’s Mt. Rushmore dress not designed by child victims of sex trafficking

Posts on Facebook claim that the Alexander McQueen dress worn by U.S. first lady Melania Trump on July 3, at Mt. Rushmore was “designed with the ‘scribblings and feelings’ of children who had been sex trafficked.” This claim is false.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend South Dakota's U.S. Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, U.S., July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Examples of such posts can be found here and here .

On Friday, July 3, 2020, the first lady accompanied President Donald Trump to Keystone, South Dakota for an Independence Day celebration at nearby Mount Rushmore ( here ). Trump railed against “angry mobs” trying to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and warned thousands of supporters that protesters were trying to erase U.S. history ( here ).

As seen in these photos here , Melania Trump wore a dress from Alexander McQueen’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection ( here ).

The dress was mocked by some social media users saying Trump himself may have drawn on the fabric with a Sharpie marker ( here , here ).

As described by Paper Magazine, “the white sleeveless midi dress featured abstract line motifs of ‘dancing girls’” drawn by masters’ students studying design at Central Saint Martins (CSM) in London ( here , here ).

The Stitch School, a group promoting community through embroidery ( here ), provided the teams for London and Paris Fashion Weeks with specialist tables and looms allowing every person involved in the design to play a part in the making of the dress ( www.stitch-school.com/mcqueen ).

Melanie Bowles, co-founder of the Stitch School, told Reuters via email that the dress was “100% NOT stitched as the claim makes,” and that the drawings were “done by CSM art students and stitched in-house at the McQueen studio.” Bowles added that the false claims surrounding the making of this dress are “such a shame as this is a good piece of community work.”

Vogue also described the process behind the design, writing that the McQueen “staff sat together and chain stitched and silk knotted over the line drawings of Central Saint Martins students, who had sketched on a single giant sheet during a life drawing class at the McQueen store in London. All of those students were credited in the show notes.” ( here )

VERDICT

False. Art students in London designed the drawings on the Alexander McQueen dress worn by Melania Trump on July 3 at Mount Rushmore.

