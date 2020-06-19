Fact check: Photograph showing adult movie star Ron Jeremy with Melania Trump is photoshopped

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Social media users have been sharing a photograph online that claims to show adult movie star Ron Jeremy and First Lady Melania Trump. This image is photoshopped.

Examples of the false claim can be seen here and bit.ly/2UTMcKz .

A Google reverse image search of the photograph of Ron Jeremy reveals the original on Getty Images. It was taken in 2004 and does not include Melania Trump. It shows Ron Jeremy and Baywatch actress Traci Bingham ( here ).

The caption reads: “ ‘The Surreal Life’s’ Ron Jeremy (L) and Traci Bingham pose at The WB Television Network’s All-Star Winter TCA Party at the Annex at Hollywood and Highland on January 13, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)”

Melania Trump has come under the spotlight for provocative photographs taken prior to President Trump’s presidency while she worked as a professional model ( here , here )

VERDICT

False. The photograph in the claim has been altered to include Melania Trump’s face over the original photograph of Ron Jeremy and Traci Bingham.

