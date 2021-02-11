Fact check: Digitally altered image of Melania Trump holding up Trump t-shirt

Social media users are circulating an image showing former First Lady Melania Trump holding up a t-shirt with Donald Trump’s face on it saying, “I’ll be back”. The t-shirt is available to buy online but the picture of Melania is edited: the same image with an identical background, hands and same size and color, has been edited to show various famous people’s faces alongside other designs in the past.

The posts (here and here) appear to show Melania Trump in a room with a brown wood-paneled ceiling, a bookcase and a wooden desk, holding up a black t-shirt which has a picture of former President Trump wearing sunglasses that have “2020” or “2021” written on them. Underneath Trump’s image on the t-shirt are the words “I’ll be back” and what appears to be Trump’s signature. The sunglasses and the phrase are likely a reference to Arnold Schwarzenegger and the film “The Terminator” (here. , here , here) .

In Donald Trump’s final speech as president, he said, “We will be back in some form” (here , here) .

Pictures with the same background (light, carpet, flooring, table, chair, bookcase, ceiling), same hands (position, coloring, wrinkles, nails), and same size and color t-shirt have circulated many times in the past, but with different designs and the faces of different public figures on the t-shirt. Some examples include Depeche Mode and David Gahan (here) , The Beatles and Paul McCartney (here) , James Bond and Daniel Craig (here) , Apollo 50 and Buzz Aldrin (here) , The Big Bang Theory and Jim Parsons (here) and Gone with the Wind and Leslie Howard (here) .

Reuters was unable to ascertain the original source of the image or where the image of Melania Trump was taken from.

The hands in the social media post do not look like Melania Trump’s hands (visible in Reuters photos here , here and here ) .

The same Trump “Terminator” t-shirt pictured in the posts is available to buy on online retail sites (here , here , here) .

VERDICT

Altered. This image has had many famous faces and different t-shirt designs edited onto it in the past.

