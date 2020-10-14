Fact check: Misleading meme features mixture of false claims and disparaging opinion about Barack Obama

Shared thousands of times by users on social media, a meme makes a series of allegations about U.S. President Barack Obama. Presenting its claims as “facts”, the meme contains a series of fabricated, false claims about the 44th president of the United States, mixed with opinion. The latter are out of the scope of this check.

Feb 20, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; former President Barack Obama looks on during the first half between the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The lengthy text on the meme starts with the legend “Let’s not mince words. These are facts.” A post made in 2018 and still being shared here has over 12,930 shares on Facebook. Recent posts are visible here and here .

“BIGAMOUS MARRIAGE, FATHER LEFT”

The claims present, in a disparaging way mixed with opinion, that Obama’s father was already married prior to his union with Obama’s mother, and that he left his son early on in his life. These central claims are largely true.

Barack Hussein Obama II is the son of late Kenyan Barack Hussein Obama and Kansas-born Anne Dunham. He was born in August 8, 1961 ( here ). His parents, who met at the University of Hawaii, got married in February of 1961. At the time Hussein Obama also had a wife in Africa, Kezia Aoko, with whom he had two children. here ).

The exact timeline of when his father physically left the family is unclear.

As recalled by biographer Sally H. Jacobs here , Dunham moved to Seattle with her baby shortly after giving birth (archives from the Washington Secretary of State, suggest they moved to Seattle in 1961 here ), while Obama’s father stayed in Hawaii and went to Harvard University afterwards. Hussein Obama returned to Kenya on 1964, the same year Dunham filed for divorce.

According to Obama himself, his father “left when I was two years old” here . The former president has addressed the absence of his father in the past ( here , here ).

The claims refer to his parents as “two communists.” Politifact delved into the question of Obama's parents being Communists in detail and found it false. Their article is visible here .

“MUSLIM HOUSEHOLD AND SCHOOLS”

The claims say Obama grew up in a Muslim household and attended Muslim schools. This “fact” is missing context and presented misleadingly.

It is unclear if Anne Dunham practiced a particular faith. Obama has described her as a “spiritual person" who grew up “with a healthy skepticism of organized religion” ( here ). Obama’s half-sister, Maya Soetero-Ng described her late mother as an agnostic ( here )

Obama was six years old when he moved to Jakarta with his mother. In Indonesia, the largest Muslim-majority nation in the world, Dunham married Lolo Soetoro, a Muslim ( here ). In a 2010 report, locals told Reuters Obama would have been exposed to a moderate form of Islam by Soetoro ( here ).

Obama attended St. Francis of Assisi, a Catholic school, from 1968-1970 ( here ). At this school Obama was registered as a Muslim, most likely due to the religion of his stepfather.

From 1970-1971 Obama attended State Elementary School Menteng 01, which has students of different faiths ( here ).

As reported by the Chicago Tribune here , the school was initially a Dutch institution that was “predominantly Muslim” around 1962, when it was handed to the Indonesian government. By the time Obama attended, children spent two hours a week studying their religion, either Islam or Christianity. The Chicago Tribune described the school as “progressive” in which “teachers wore miniskirts and all students were encouraged to celebrate Christmas.”

This claim resembles a falsehood that was triggered by a conservative magazine during Obama’s first presidential campaign, that Menteng 01 was a radical madrasa, or Islamic school ( here ). At the time, the vice principal of the school told Reuters the public institution was “open for everyone regardless of his religion and ethnicity. We have a mosque, a Bible class and a partnership with the local Hindu temple.”

In the past, Obama has debunked the longstanding claim that he is a Muslim here , here .

“REGISTERED AS A FOREIGN STUDENT”

The posts say Obama registered at university as a foreign student.

Reuters previously debunked the false notion that he registered at Columbia University as a foreigner student, visible here here . Some iterations of this allegation have featured a digitally altered ID.

“LAW SCHOOL AND AFFIRMATIVE ACTION”

The posts claim Obama entered law school because of affirmative action.

Reuters could not definitively determine if Obama entered Harvard Law School through affirmative action, a policy under which racial minorities historically subject to discrimination are given certain preferences in education and employment ( here ).

In the past, Obama said to have gained from affirmative action. In 1990, in a letter for the Harvard Law Record, an independent student newspaper, young Obama noted he was “someone who has undoubtedly benefited from affirmative actions program during my academic career.” ( here )

More about Obama’s Harvard years and previous academic life is visible here .

WORK PRIOR TO PRESIDENCY

The posts say Obama never worked prior to his presidency, a claim which is false.

Obama’s career has been well documented. After graduating Columbia University, Obama moved to Chicago to work as a community organizer with the Developing Communities Project in 1985. Testimonies about this time of former colleagues and Obama himself are visible here and here .

As a student of Harvard Law School, Obama worked at two law firms as a summer associate: Hopkins & Sutter ( here , here ), and Sidley & Austin , where he met Michelle Obama ( here ). As a graduate he became an associate at Miner, Barnhill & Galland in 1993 and remained affiliated until his election to the Senate in 2004, according to the law firm www.lawmbg.com/history/ .

More of his professional experience is also visible on a resume here on an archived version of the University of Chicago Law School site, where he served as a professor from 1992 to 2004 ( here ).

VOTER DEMOGRAPHICS

The posts say the former president was elected by “white people trying to prove they’re not racist.” While this includes opinion, the demographics from both 2008 and 2012 elections provide context to show that Obama’s voter base was diverse, and minorities were his strongest supporters.

As reported by the Pew Research Center here , in 2008, 55% of white voters supported Republican candidate John McCain, while 43% voted for Obama. Instead, Black, Latino and Asian voters favored Obama with 95%, 67% and 62% of the votes respectively.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll in 2012, here Mitt Romney won nearly 57% of the white vote compared with 41% for Obama. About 80% of Blacks, Latinos and other nonwhite voters cast their ballots for Obama, while less than 17% did for Romney.

“OBAMA ‘SPIED’ ON TRUMP”

The posts say Obama “spied on Trump,” allegations resembling what President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to as "Obamagate." Trump has offered few details and no evidence with regard to these accusations. A Reuters article on the subject is visible here .

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has dispelled the allegations and said he did not expect the Justice Department to review the case ( here ).

In another effort to tarnish the former president, whom Trump has targeted for years, including falsely suggesting Obama was not U.S.-born, Trump accused the Obama administration of treason, without providing any evidence, during an interview in June. More on this visible here .

“OBAMA FOMENTING REVOLUTION AGAINST GOVERNMENT”

The posts claim Obama is trying to “foment a revolution against our government.” Obama has publicly supported peaceful protests and condemned violence and has never advocated for a revolution against the U.S. government.

In the months of protest following the death of George Floyd, Obama has praised the actions of peaceful protesters seeking change ( here , here ) and has condemned violent demonstrators, to whom Obama has referred to as “the few who resort to violence” here .

The Obama Foundation dedicates a page of its website here to resources to “combat police violence and systematic racism within law enforcement.”

DOCTORED PHOTOGRAPH

The posts feature a doctored photograph. The original photo ( here , here ) shows the image has been digitally altered to include a cigarette in Obama’s mouth. The altered image has also been flipped.

While this image is doctored, the former president has addressed his smoking in the past here .

VERDICT

Partly false. These posts contain a mixture of true and false information (including disparaging remarks and opinion beyond the scope of this article).

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here