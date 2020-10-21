Fact check: Meme does not present evidence of media lies about coronavirus pandemic

A meme being shared on social media uses contrasting pictures to suggest media organisations are not telling the truth about the new coronavirus pandemic. However, one of the pictures shows riot-related deaths, not pandemic deaths as suggested, and the meme’s attempt to compare COVID-19 cases among the homeless with those in care homes is misleading.

An example of the meme, which is a montage of five pictures, can be seen (here) . It ends with the words: “Is your media telling you the truth? Think about it!”

The first photo shows dead bodies strewn across the ground with the caption: “What a real pandemic (sic) supposed to be”, followed by an image of healthy-looking people wearing masks with the words: “Instead we got this”.

However, the first image does not show a pandemic, but rather the aftermath of riots in India between Hindus and Muslims in 1946. The original, graphic photo can be seen (here) and (here) .

Although it is not clear in the meme, the second photo shows protestors from a Black Lives Matter protest in California in June, 2020 (here) .

The next part of the image shows a line of people rough sleeping alongside the caption: “The homeless people were supposed to be the most affected by the virus”. It is followed by a photo of a patient being taken out of a nursing home on a stretcher with the words: “Instead we got this”.

The photo of the nursing home was taken in April this year for the Los Angeles Times and shows patients being removed from a care home after many tested positive and staff stopped going to work (here) .

Both homeless people and patients in nursing homes have been affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, and media reports did warn early on in the pandemic that nursing homes were likely to be vulnerable (here , here , here ) .

Reuters reported on the crisis in nursing homes during the pandemic in the United Kingdom (here) .

Media reports have also warned that homeless people were at greater risk of contracting and spreading the novel coronavirus because they lacked stable shelter and food supplies.

The photo of rough sleepers used in this meme was included in a Vox report about helping homeless people and was taken in Los Angeles on March 19, 2020 (here) .

While homeless people have been affected by the pandemic, official statistics are limited. In June, the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) identified 16 deaths involving COVID-19 of people who were homeless in England. However, the ONS said that these figures were unlikely to be complete (here) .

In the US, the National Alliance to End Homelessness (NAEH), a non-profit organisation, told Reuters: “The local data to date shows an inconsistent impact of COVID-19 among people experiencing homelessness, with some communities experiencing larger outbreaks than others”.

Measures taken to protect homeless people also reduced the pandemic’s impact. The NAEH said that homelessness systems had “worked hard to mitigate the effects of the pandemic through a variety of measures”, including delivering meals and using motels as shelters.

Partly false. This meme uses a misleading combination of images and text and does not provide evidence that media reports around the pandemic have been untruthful.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .