Fact check: Memorial Day crosses were not damaged by George Floyd protesters

An image circulating on social media implies that a display of Memorial Day crosses was damaged by protesters following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck on May 25 in Minneapolis. This is false.

Examples of the image can be seen here and here . Some comments note that this is “very disrespectful” and “the lowest of the low”.

The photo was taken in 2016, after a vehicle drove through the display in Henderson, Kentucky’s Central Park ( here ).

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection to the incident, according to Time ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Memorial Day crosses were damaged by a vehicle in 2016, not by George Floyd protesters.

