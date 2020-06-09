Fact check: Lincoln Memorial steps vandalized during George Floyd protests

An image on social media appears to show the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. vandalized during recent demonstrations against police brutality. This claim is true.

Example of the image can be seen here and here . In the image it is possible to see graffiti text that reads “Yall not tired yet?”

Protests have spread across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis.

According to CNN, protests from May 30 in the nation’s capital resulted in popular monuments being “defaced with graffiti” ( here ).

In a tweet on May 31, the National Park Service for the National Mall said: "In the wake of last night's demonstrations, there are numerous instances of vandalism to sites around the National Mall." It added three photos of defaced monuments to the tweet, including the Lincoln Memorial picture in the claim on social media ( here ).

A spokesperson for the National Mall and Memorial Parks confirmed to Reuters via email that on June 4 the cleaning process on the memorial steps was completed.

VERDICT

True. Lincoln Memorial steps in Washington, D.C. were vandalized during George Floyd protests.

