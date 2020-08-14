Fact check: German Chancellor Angela Merkel is not the daughter of Hitler nor the controller of the US Democratic Party

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

A claim that is circulating in social media groups used by conspiracy theorists alleges that the German Chancellor Angela Merkel is the daughter of Adolf Hitler. This claim is false.

A version of the claim can be seen (here). The post reads: “This woman was controlling the Democratic Party from Germany and she’s the daughter of Hitler” above a photo of Angela Merkel. Iterations of this claim have repeatedly surfaced on social media (here , here , here here) with some versions claiming a photo shows Hitler with a young Angela Merkel (here). The photo in these posts is attributed to Hitler’s personal photographer Heinrich Hoffmann and features an unidentified girl (here) .

Adolf Hitler died on April 30, 1945 (here). Angela Merkel was born on July 17, 1954 and is the daughter of Horst Kasner, a pastor in the Protestant Church (here).

The claim in the Facebook post quoted above that Angela Merkel controls the [US] Democratic Party is not supported by any evidence.

VERDICT

False. Angela Merkel is not the daughter of Adolf Hitler.

