Fact check: Man did not attack counter-protester with “metal spikes”

An image circulating on social media purports to show a man attacking a counter-protester with a set of “metal spikes” during last month’s anti-racism demonstrations in London. This claim is false. Another photograph from the incident shows that the alleged weapon was actually the drawstrings from the man’s sweatpants.

Last month, tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in the United Kingdom to condemn police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis ( here ).

Statues of historical figures, including Winston Churchill, which have been at the forefront of demonstrations by anti-racism groups, were boarded up ahead of the protests in the capital ( here ).

On June 13, clashes broke out between far-right protesters and anti-racist demonstrators outside London’s Waterloo station, with fireworks thrown before police cordoned off areas ( here ).

One encounter resulted in injuries against an unnamed man, visible in the posts on social media. Graphic footage from the incident is visible here .

The original photograph from the altercation was captured by Daniel Leal-Olivas for AFP, and can be seen bit.ly/2WDbu0w . Another image from the encounter depicts the same suspected attacker in a different position and shows that the “metal spikes” are actually the drawstrings from his sweatpants, ( bit.ly/32Sl1VF ).

It is therefore false to claim that the man in question was wielding a weapon.

VERDICT

False. Man did not attack counter-protester in London with metal spikes. The “spikes” are actually the drawstrings from his sweatpants.

