Fact check: Image does not show lion being sedated and abused for use in MGM logo

Posts shared on Facebook show an image of a sedated lion lying on its belly with its head through a sign of the famous Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) Studios logo. This image has been photoshopped.

As reported by Business Insider in 2015, the image seen here on Twitter, shows a Barbary lion named Samson getting CAT scan in 2005 (here).

When zookeepers at the Hai-Kef zoo near Tel Aviv noticed Samson was having trouble walking, Dr. Merav Shamir ( here ), a veterinary neurological specialist from Israel's Koret School of Veterinary Medicine ( here ), decided to do a full neurological exam. Samson was suffering “damage to the posterior portion of his skull, which applied pressure on his cerebellum and the upper sector of the spinal cord” ( here ).

Ten days after a six-hour operation to remove part of the thickened skull tissue, Samson was reunited at the zoo with his sister Delilah and able to walk normally ( here , here).

Leo, the lion seen in the current MGM logo, has been the company’s mascot since 1957 ( here ). A 2012 article here published by Mental Floss says that Leo appeared in several Tarzan movies as well as the Tarzan television adaptation. MGM used several other lions prior to Leo, including Slats, Jackie, Tanner, and George. A YouTube video on the history of the MGM lion can be viewed here .

VERDICT

False. This is a photoshopped image of a lion receiving a CAT scan in 2005.

