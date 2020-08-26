Fact check: Fabricated Michelle Obama quote on sexual harassment 

Social media users have been sharing a quote online, purportedly by former first lady Michelle Obama, that she has suffered sexual harassment “like all beautiful women.” Reuters could not find any evidence to show Michelle Obama ever said this.

Former first lady Michelle Obama takes the stage at the Royal Arena during her book tour for her biography "Becoming" in Copenhagen, Denmark April 9, 2019. Ritzau Scanpix/Martin Sylvest via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. DENMARK OUT.

The quote in the posts reads: “Michelle Obama tells the press that she is a Sex Symbol!! ‘I have suffered sexual harassment, like all beautiful women.’” Examples can be seen here and here .

The post includes a photograph of Michelle Obama holding a microphone taken for Getty Images by Pete Marovich. The photograph was captured on August 6, 2014 at the Spousal Symposium during the U.S.-Africa Summit in Washington, DC. ( here ).

The photograph’s description explains that “The symposium, sponsored by first lady Michelle Obama and former first lady Laura Bush, focuses on the role the spouses of world leader’s play and the impact of investments in education, health, and economic development through public-private partnerships.”

A video of the symposium can be found www.c-span.org/video/?320904-1/us-africa-leaders-summit-spousal-program# . Obama does not say the quote in these claims.

A Google search of the quote only brings up meme pages, blogs and social media posts.

Obama has made public remarks about sexual assault and harassment, albeit not as presented in the Facebook claims.

In October 2016, Michelle Obama gave a speech responding to then-presidential candidate Donald Trump “making demeaning and predatory remarks about women in 2005” ( here , here ). At a Hillary Clinton Rally in New Hampshire on October 13, she told the crowd, “I can’t believe that I’m saying that a candidate for president of the United States has bragged about sexually assaulting women,” adding, “This is not politics as usual. This is disgraceful, it is intolerable.”

A year later, she spoke out in support of the #MeToo movement ( here ).

In a November 2017 speech, the former first lady commented on the wave of sexual harassment scandals that had hit various industries. Obama said, “I can’t tell you how sick it makes me, the more I see the uncovering of the truth that all us women know has been out there, that there is an ugliness there.” She continued to call herself “one of the lucky ones” for having been surrounded by positive male presences in her life ( here ).

Reuters found one instance of Obama speaking about a “sex symbol”, but it is not about herself. In 2013, Entertainment Tonight asked Michelle Obama what she thinks of her husband Barack Obama being thought of as a “sex symbol”. She responded: “He’s got a little swag, you know. That’s okay, I mean, I’m proud of him.” ( here )

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence to suggest Michelle Obama ever said this quote.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .