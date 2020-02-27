Partly false claim: Michelle Obama did not salute the U.S. flag on Veteran’s Day

An old image of Michelle Obama allegedly not saluting the U.S. flag on Veterans Day resurfaced on social media recently. The text on the photo claims “America’s First Lady on Veteran’s Day? A picture worth a 1000 Words. Share if you think she is a disgrace”. The content has been shared over 350,000 times (examples here and here) as of February 21, 2020.

This image is a real photo of the Obamas, but it has been cropped and taken out of context.

The original photo here taken by the former Official White House photographer Pete Souza, portrays the Obamas on Veteran’s Day, while watching the retiring of the colors ceremony aboard the USS Carl Vinson, where they watched the inaugural “Carrier Classic” college basketball game, between North Carolina and Michigan State.

The non-cropped photo shows clearly that, while former President Obama had his hand over his heart in this particular moment, basketball players, staff and other attendees did not. Video of the event here also confirms this from a different angle.

Photographs of the same event show that earlier that day, Michelle Obama did not refuse to salute the flag on Veterans Day.

While Reuters could not find any video record of the entire event from ESPN, the official broadcaster, photographs and user generated content here confirm the following sequence of events:

This claim is partly false because the photograph has been taken out of context. Michelle Obama did not refuse to salute the flag on Veterans Day. The photograph in the claim was taken during the Evening Colors and protocol does not demand people to place their hand over their heart during this. VERDICT

