False claim: Image shows Michigan Governor signing social distancing bill

Social media users have been sharing an image of an ABC News report that allegedly shows Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) signing a coronavirus bill on social distancing, without following the order herself. Users have criticized Whitmer for signing the bill, which allows the state to fine violators up to $1,000, while nine people watched in close proximity. The claim takes the Governor out of context as the images used in these reports are file footage from January 2019.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Examples can be seen bit.ly/2YKogMA , bit.ly/3chxKTy and bit.ly/35TNOZr .

One post says: “Signing bill for $1000.00 fine for violating six feet order....while violating six feet order...[laughing emojis] #governmentgarbage #wakeupamerica”.

A simple Google search brings up Whitmer’s tweet explaining that this was footage from her signing ceremony from January 2019 ( here ). Whitmer was responding to Senator Ted Cruz, who shared a now-deleted tweet containing the image from journalist Andrew Malcolm (a screenshot was taken by a user, visible here )

ABC News released a statement explaining the confusion: “News organizations routinely rely on file video, like the Governor's signing ceremony from January 2019, when broadcasting stories where more current video may not be readily available. While the report did not expressly identify the video as the Governor signing the social distancing order, it should not have been used in this story as it allowed for confusion and misinterpretation.” ( here )

The news organization further explained that the Governor has taken steps to have few reporters present while practicing social distancing in her press conferences.

Footage from the January 2019 ceremony corroborating the signing can be found ( here ) and ( here ).

A list of executive orders issued by Whitmer, including those relating to COVID-19 response, can be found on the Michigan government website here .

VERDICT

False. The still image shows Whitmer at her signing ceremony in January 2019. This file footage was used in an ABC news report to illustrate her signing the social distancing bill as no other footage was available.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact checking work here .​