Fact Check: Letter about new UK 'governmental policy' on microchips is fabricated

Social media users are sharing a screenshot of a letter allegedly written by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The letter, which is fabricated, appears to advise citizens about a new governmental policy that will mandate “all UK residents” to have a Radio-Frequency-Identification (RFID) microchip implant, starting January 1st, 2021. This claim is false.

The fake letter carries the logo of 10 Downing Street, traditionally used on letterheads, and is supposedly signed by Prime Minister Johnson. Examples are visible here , here , here and here .

“I am personally writing to you in order to alert you to a new governmental policy, in which we are proposing that all UK residents will be required to wear a RFID microchip from January 1st 2021”, an extract of the false letter reads.

The document, which has a June 9th 2020 date stamp, concludes with a warning that once the policy is “enshrined in law”, a custodial sentence will be given “if you fail to have one implanted”.

A press officer for the UK Cabinet Office confirmed to Reuters by phone that the letter was fake.

The signature featured in the fabricated document also differs to Prime Minister Johnson’s authentic signature visible in official correspondences here .

VERDICT

False. This letter was fabricated; it was not sent from 10 Downing Street.

