Fact check: BBC News is not reporting that Gina Miller has filed papers to overturn Brexit deadline

Social media users are sharing a post claiming that BBC News is reporting that Gina Miller (the leader of a successful legal challenge over the government’s authority to leave the EU without a vote in parliament in 2017) has filed papers with the Court of Appeal to overturn the now passed Brexit deadline, in light of COVID-19. This claim is false. There are no credible reports that Miller has taken this action.

Examples of the claim have over 1,000 likes across social media.

The false tweet, from a bogus account that calls itself “BBC Breaking News”, reads: “BREAKING: Gina Miller files further papers with The Court of Appeal looking to overturn the now passed Brexit deadline in light of ‘special and unforeseen circumstances’ as a result of COVID-19.”

Britain left the EU on January 31 this year. The transition period, where Britain is still part of the European single market and customs union, expires on December 31. Negotiations are ongoing to agree the future EU-UK relationship beyond the transition period ( here ).

In January 2017 investment fund manager Gina Miller led a successful legal challenge forcing the government to get parliament’s approval before beginning Britain’s formal exit from the EU ( here ).

There are no reports on BBC News or other credible news sites of Gina Miller filing papers to extent the Brexit deadline, which has already passed ( here , here ).

The handle of the account which posted the original tweet is “ToiletSeat0” (twitter.com/ToiletSeat0). The real BBC Breaking News Twitter account has the handle”@BBCBreaking” (twitter.com/BBCBreaking).

VERDICT

False. BBC News is not reporting that Gina Miller has filed papers to overturn the now passed Brexit deadline in light of COVID-19.

