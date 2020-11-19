Fact check: How many people attended the Nov. 14 ‘Million MAGA March’ in Washington, D.C.?

In the days following a mass gathering of U.S. President Donald Trump’s supporters in downtown Washington, D.C. posts on social media claimed that “more than one MILLION marchers” had come to the nation’s capital on Nov. 14 in support of the president. This claim is false. The number of Trump supporters at the “Million MAGA March” ranged from media estimates of “thousands” to an estimate of hundreds of thousands by event organizers, neither close to, nor more than, 1 million.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany made the claim in a Nov. 14 tweet ( here ) showing TV frames from Fox News of crowds waving Trump, Gadsden and U.S. flags near Pennsylvania Avenue with the caption: “AMAZING! More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support. Best base in political history – we LOVE you guys!!!” At the time of this article’s publication, the tweet had received over 56,700 retweets and 229,200 likes.

Examples of Facebook posts making the claim can be seen here and here .

In a story published on the day of the march, Reuters estimated the size of the crowd as “tens of thousands” ( here ). Reuters noted that the crowd was similar in size to that of the Jan. 24 March for Life in Washington, D.C. (here).

The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (MPD) declined to comment, telling Reuters that it “does not provide numbers on crowd size.” The D.C. mayor’s office had not responded to a request for comment at the time of this article’s publication.

Other major media outlets including Fox News, The Associated Press, the BBC and NBC News estimated a crowd of “thousands” ( here , here , here , here ), while USA Today, like Reuters, reported “tens of thousands” (here).

One America News Network (OANN), described by the Columbia Journalism Review ( here ) as “a right-wing national cable network” that President Trump has urged his supporters to turn to, also reported “tens-of-thousands of demonstrators” (here).

When asked about the crowd size, Chris Barron, one of the organizers of the march ( twitter.com/ChrisRBarron ), told Reuters via email: “The estimate that we have been using is hundreds of thousands. The crowds clearly exceeded tens of thousands, but we are attempting to be conservative in our estimate - hence the reason we haven’t said a million.”

VERDICT

False. There were not “over one million” Trump supporters at the ‘Million MAGA March’ in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 14.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here