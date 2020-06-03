Fact check: Photo does not show Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at Trump rally   

Social media users are sharing a photo online and wrongly claiming it shows Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at rally for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Examples can be seen here and here .

Chauvin has been arrested on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges after cellphone footage showed him kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black American man who subsequently died ( here ).

Posts shared online show a photograph of Trump standing next to three people wearing “COPS FOR TRUMP” t-shirts at a rally in Minneapolis in October ( here ) ( here ). Text alongside the photo claims the man standing in the middle is Chauvin.

This is incorrect. Mike Hartley, Deputy Chief of Bloomington Police told Reuters that the man pictured is Bloomington Officer Mike Gallagher, not Chauvin.

Gallagher can be seen speaking in a YouTube video about how winter weather creates more work for the Bloomington Police Department. The man in the video and the man in the photo are the same person. ( here )

VERDICT

False. The man pictured alongside Trump is not Derek Chauvin but Bloomington Police Officer Mike Gallagher.

